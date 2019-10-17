Breast cancer & domestic violence awareness concert

VIVIAN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – In recognition of domestic violence and breast cancer awareness month several organizations in North Caddo Parish are collaborating to draw attention to these issues.

A concert, featuring acclaimed soprano singer Brenda Wimberly, will be held on Saturday, October, 19th at 4:00 p.m. at the Vivian United Methodist Church, 223 W. Louisiana Ave., Vivian, La.

Her performance will include opera, gospel, spiritual and contemporary selections. Wimberly has performed across the globe after making her operatic debut in 1984.

Donated handbags filled with toiletries and other personal items, will be given to Project Celebration, to be distributed to victims of domestic violence.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Ann Lars at 440-935-0376.