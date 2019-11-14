Burglar shot and killed by homeowner in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A homeowner on La. 35 South in Vermilion Parish shot and killed an alleged burglar in the early morning hours Thursday.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Cpt. Drew David said 911 received a call at around 2:15 a.m. The homeowner, who has not been publicly identified, confirmed that he had shot a person who had broken into his residence.

The body of Landon Blake Hebert, 30, was found at the scene. The homeowner was questioned. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing, according to David, and the case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

Louisiana has so-called “castle” and “stand-your-ground” laws that can allow a property owner to defend themselves or their property with deadly force. Louisiana RS 14:20, Section C states “A person who is not engaged in unlawful activity and who is in place where he or she has a right to be shall have no duty to retreat before using deadly force…”