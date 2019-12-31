Business owner and activist in Mooretown community passes away

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A community leader and pillar of Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood passes away at the age of 71.

Jerry Bowman Sr., the longtime owner of Jerry’s Barber Shop on Murvon Street died Monday afternoon, according to his son Jerry Bowman Jr.

In 2014 Shreveport City Council passed a resolution to dedicate Murvon Street, between Jewella Avenue and Broadway Avenue in honor of Bowman for his work as a community activist and father figure to many in that area. His business on Murvon served customers for more than 30 years.

Bowman was married to the late Caddo Parish Commissioner Joyce Bowman and is the father of Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman and Caddo Parish Commissioner Jerald Bowman.

Bowman graduated from Bethune High School and was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

Bowman was recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack last Thursday. Family members tell KTAL/KMSS he suffered a second heart attack Monday, shortly before passing away.

The Bowman family is asking the community for prayers during this difficult time and funeral arrangements are pending.