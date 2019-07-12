Avocado prices have nearly doubled in past year

(NBC News) – If you’re planning on having guacamole or avocado toast this weekend, expect to pay more for it!

In the first week of July, wholesale prices of avocados from Mexico were 129-percent higher than this time last year.

According to the July 6th report from the Department of Agriculture, the average national price of an avocado was $2.10, almost double the same time last year.

Experts say the price increase is due to low supply. California’s avocado season is coming to an end and was the smallest crop in more than a decade. It’s also the lowest production time of the season for Mexico, where the U.S. gets about 90-percent of its avocados.

