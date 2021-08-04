BACK TO SCHOOL: Sales tax holiday in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma set for this weekend

(KTAL/KMSS) — Shoppers in the ArkLaTex are being encouraged to save their money on clothes and school supplies during this year’s back-to-school sales tax weekend from Friday, August, 6 to Sunday, August 8.

A tax-free weekend is a holiday that allows shoppers to buy school supplies, instructional materials, and clothing without state or local sales tax.

Due to revenue shortfalls, Louisiana will not be participating in 2021’s tax-free weekend. However, neighboring states Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma will have theirs.

Texas

According to the Texas Comptroller, shoppers will be able to save money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free.

Arkansas

The Department of Finance and Administration says starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, shoppers in Arkansas can purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, instructional materials, and clothing.

Multiple items are on the tax-free list, including diapers, cosmetics, and shoes. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Here is a full list of items that are exempt from this year’s Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas.

Oklahoma

Retailers in the state are required to participate in the sales tax holiday if their selling items fall under that description, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

There are a few limitations — individual items priced more than $100 may not be exempt, returned items used as credit toward new items after the holiday won’t be exempt.

Here is a list of items that are eligible to be tax-free on Tax-Free Weekend:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel-toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel