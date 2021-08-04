BACK TO SCHOOL: Sales tax holiday in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma set for this weekend

(KTAL/KMSS) — Shoppers in the ArkLaTex are being encouraged to save their money on clothes and school supplies during this year’s back-to-school sales tax weekend from Friday, August, 6 to Sunday, August 8.
A tax-free weekend is a holiday that allows shoppers to buy school supplies, instructional materials, and clothing without state or local sales tax.
Due to revenue shortfalls, Louisiana will not be participating in 2021’s tax-free weekend. However, neighboring states Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma will have theirs.
Texas
According to the Texas Comptroller, shoppers will be able to save money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.
Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free.
Arkansas
The Department of Finance and Administration says starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, shoppers in Arkansas can purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, instructional materials, and clothing.
Multiple items are on the tax-free list, including diapers, cosmetics, and shoes. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.
Here is a full list of items that are exempt from this year’s Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas.
Oklahoma
Retailers in the state are required to participate in the sales tax holiday if their selling items fall under that description, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
There are a few limitations — individual items priced more than $100 may not be exempt, returned items used as credit toward new items after the holiday won’t be exempt.
Here is a list of items that are eligible to be tax-free on Tax-Free Weekend:
- Aprons, household and shop
- Athletic supporters
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bathing suits and caps
- Beach capes and coats
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Coats and jackets
- Costumes
- Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
- Earmuffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear
- Garters and garter belts
- Girdles
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles for shoes
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Pantyhose
- Rainwear
- Rubber pants
- Sandals
- Scarves
- Shoes and shoelaces
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks and stockings
- Steel-toed shoes
- Underwear
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel