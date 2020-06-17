Black Chamber of Commerce cites number gaps in Black businesses for Shreveport and Bossier

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Amongst conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement are Black wealth and business ownership for people of color. The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce weighed in with their thoughts about local Black business.

Taylor Jamison is a chairman for the chamber and says that when it boils down to it, African Americans typically don’t have the same wealth as white people in the two cities. This comes in part to businesses both large and small being almost exclusively white owned.

“Even though we do have Black officials in high profile seats. There’s still racism in this area that holds us back as well,” said Jamison, “We have been left behind for so many years.”

There are almost 50 million African American people in the United States making up 14% of the total U.S. population, but with a spending power of one trillion dollars a year.

“As a human you want to have more, and we try to compete with other races. We’ve been held down for so long, we don’t have the type of capita, but we still yearn for that acceptance of buying things that are higher dollar and just spending more.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Shreveport’s population is 50% African American. In Bossier City, that goes down to 27%.

According to the chamber, there are just 108 Black owned businesses they have registered in Shreveport, and 11 Black owned businesses in Bossier. That’s not counting businesses that haven’t registered with them.

Jamison says that for any type of service involving economic development for the two cities, Black businesses only receive 1% of all business receipts.

“So imagine having a $100 bill and African Americans only getting one dollar of that every year,” says Jamison, “So say if the city is building a new structure that cost one hundred million dollars, the business receipts are going to 99% of white owned firms and only 1% to a Black owned firm.”

Damien Chapman is the owner of Orlandeaux’s Café which is one of the oldest Black owned restaurants in the city of Shreveport. He says the generational wealth of the business was passed down from family members who came before him.

“It started in 1921 with my great great great uncles past down five generations,” said Chapman, “The Black dollar has to be rotated. Sometimes it’s all that we have is support from out own.”

Chapman says it’s because of the backed support of the community that they were able to stay afloat and recover from the impact of COVID-19. Orlandeaux’s is registered under the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.

Jamison says that the goal is to always to help minority businesses with the resources they offer. They encourage any one with an idea to come and discuss their options for starting a business.

“We can help put those plans into action and in turn help build your new business.”