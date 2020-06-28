Bossier Chamber of Commerce joins national initiative to address business inequalities

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Chamber of Commerce partnered with the U.S. National Chamber of Commerce in a virtual Town Hall meeting Thursday for a discussion on racial equity in business.

Bossier Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Johnson says that they’re making sure that the opportunities out there are provided for everyone regardless of race, gender and religion.

“It’s all about growing the economy to make us a community that’s strong. By joining the US chambers initiative we’re hoping to learn what other communities across the chamber are doing. What resources and what can we emulate in our region,” said Johnson.

She says the chamber is currently working with partners like LNEP (North Louisiana Economic Partnership) on ACT programs for high schoolers and those in the work force to see where their skill level falls for future employers. They’re training to fill those skill gaps from certain areas and businesses.

“They’re our partners, and we’ve done things in the past for our legislative summit to make sure at a political level those issues get handled at a state level.”

Johnson says the chamber is here to support pro-business initiatives which includes all minority owned businesses. Taylor Jamison is a chairman for the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce and says the Bossier chamber has been a supportive hand in

“That partnership is very strong, and it’ll continue to grow so we’re very happy that they’re an advocate for us.”

Black Chamber of Commerce cites number gaps in Black businesses for Shreveport and Bossier

According to the chamber, there are just 11 Black owned businesses registered to them in Bossier.

“Which is troubling. We struggle to find a lot of minority owned businesses in Bossier. We’re actively reaching out to find more Black businesses, but we’re also encouraging anyone who may even just have an idea to come in and talk to us,” said Jamison.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce says they will continue to work for their twin city community.

38% of members are in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. Johnson says that what happens on one side of the river affects the other side. She believes in coming together as a unified region to work and to solve any kind of injustices or intolerances in the region so that the community can thrive.

“If residents aren’t thriving than businesses aren’t thriving. We’re asking for everyone to be open minded and empathetic and to have listening ears. Something all we have to do is just listen and then we will hear what the solutions are.”

#BetterTogether for Shreveport and Bossier communties.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.