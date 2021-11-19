Bossier Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to authorize toll bridge project

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted unanimously on Thursday to authorize a joint project with the Alabama infrastructure company proposing a privately funded road and toll bridge between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and Louisiana Highway 71 in Bossier Parish.

This vote is the next step in moving forward with construction on the toll bridge project between Bossier Parish and Tim James, Inc. The company will fund the project, maintaining and operating the toll bridge and feeder road after construction is complete. Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said Tim James Inc. is also in the process of securing the necessary approval from all agencies including Caddo Parish and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

Now that Tim James, Inc. has received approval they will enter a design phase with construction, which should take approximately two years. It’s estimated that they should be open in 2026, weather and situational issues permitting.

A statement by the company said:

“This route will connect two of the fastest growing economic centers in north Louisiana via a toll bridge across the Red River. The company will construct miles of new publicly dedicated infrastructure that will shorten travel times and alleviate traffic woes on each side of the river.”

Once complete the toll bridge should help alleviate traffic congestion along the Flournoy Lucas, 3132 area as well as the Highway 1 and Flournoy Lucas area. The bridge won’t replace any of the existing roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier Parish but will be the fourth, and southernmost, option over the river.

Plans estimate the project will cost between $60-$80 million dollars. The Alabama-based company also constructed the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach, Alabama.