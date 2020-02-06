Bringing Hemp to Shreveport: The economic opportunity from city to business has farmers questioning it’s real impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials and local businessmen see the economic development that the industrial process of hemp can create, but local farmers have their doubts.

Louisiana legalized industrial hemp in 2019. Since then, the city of Shreveport has had an interest in exploring economic opportunities within the billion dollar industry. Along with the city, Shreveport businessmen Versa Clark and Trenton Siskron are partnering on a venture that focuses on the processing side of the crop.

“Hemp is a weed, and it’s kind of like a cousin of Marijuana but has low THC,” said Clark, “It has a lot of uses. It can create the CBD oil product, (use) for construction materials, insulation, flooring and even clothing.”

They’re in the beginning stages of industrial processing; Seeking a license. Clark says they plan on utilizing colleges and universities in the processing. He encourages farmers to start looking at hemp as a part of their rotational crop.

In a January post on Facebook, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins connects crime going down if there were more job opportunities. Hemp industrial processing would mean labor jobs would become available since the plant can’t be extracted by machine.

The city’s economic developer, Brandon Fail says there’s a lot of value that can create new wealth for Shreveport. He says that the Northwest Louisiana region is rich in land which is a priority for both himself and Mayor Perkins to utilize.

“Different technologies can extract fibers, which I know is the business that Mr. Clark and Mr. Siskron are looking at,” he says, “The first thing you can do is farm hemp. A second thing you can do is dry and store hemp and a third thing you can do is process hemp into end product uses.”

Fail says the stocks of hemps can be turned into fibers for an untold number of industrial uses. He also says that those with a warehouse all the way down to a little plot of land could get started with growing the crop.

Some local farmers on the smaller end of the value chain don’t agree.

Michael Billings is the founder of Cotton St. Farms in Shreveport and says the Louisiana legislation isn’t conducive to the small farmer. All of the risks are placed on them when growing hemp.

“You can’t grow a plant that has more than 0.3 percent of THC, and they can’t test that plant until right before it harvests,” said Billings, “If they do test higher than 0.3 percent, they have to burn the crop. They’re not even allowed to use it for fiber, and their insurance won’t cover the loss of the crop.”

Billings also says hemp costs between $4,000 to $7,000.00 an acre to grow, and it’s the manufactures who control the compounds that are extracted for end product use. He says he and few other farmers are taking a year or two off because of the legislation. They want to see the impact of others willing to try before taking the risk.

“Think about it, in order to get your hemp tested, you can’t just send it to a testing facility. You have to send it through Louisiana. They’re charging $250 a test for every strand, where the national average is around $50 a strand. In addition, why would I need to test the hemp?”

Billings says the amount of THC in hemp is so small, that there shouldn’t be a need for testing. He says it’s Louisiana’s fear of allowing recreational cannabis into the state which is why they’ve severely restricted hemp.

City officials are keeping in mind the questions and concerns from those like Billings. Fail says that because the industry is new and complex, they want to be sure they can help.

“It’s economically risky. A lot of times crops fail, and what you need when you get any business started is for a lot of different businesses to get started and parallel to each other for it all to work,” said Fail.

The city is hosting an info session on March 10th where those interested can hear from professionals who’ve grown hemp as well as listen to any concerns to find solutions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.