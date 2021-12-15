Brookshire Grocery holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Bossier City location

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Brookshire Grocery Co. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their newest Brookshire’s grocery store location in Bossier City.

Community members and representatives from Brookshire’s and the City of Bossier gathered at the future site of the grocery store located at 4860 Airline Drive in Bossier, on the corner of Wemple Rd. next to CVS. Mayor Tommy Chandler and Brookshire’s CEO, Brad Brookshire, also attended today’s celebration.

“It’s a new design that we’ve never built before so we’re very excited about it. We’ve been in Bossier since the 60s and we have two stores, one Super One and one Brookshire’s, but this is the first time we’ve gone north of I-20,” Brookshire said.

They say that it will add more options for local shoppers. District Vice President Leo Stevenson said he’s looking forward to the convenience of having a Brookshire’s closer to home.

“I’m excited about the process, I’ve actually seen where they’ve been working to clear the field and I’m just thinking about the convenient side of it. Everybody, instead of going into town we can always go and shop at the Brookshire’s store right here in north Bossier.”

Attendees were invited to take pictures with the company’s 13 foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart”.

The event included BGC’s Community Kitchen and a team of employee-partners on site who provided free breakfast for attendees. Construction is planned to begin this month and is expected to be completed in the summer or fall of 2022.