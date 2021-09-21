Businesses affected by Hurricane Ida can seek help at SBA Business Recovery Centers

LAPLACE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 30: Alonzo Lewis rescues items from his mother’s home after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Laplace, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29 as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – LaPlace was hit particularly hard during Hurricane Ida.

Any businesses that were affected by the storm will have an opportunity to get some help starting on Wednesday.

An SBA Business Recovery Center is opening in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses Hurricane Ida inflicted on businesses in Louisiana, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center West. “The center will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives and Louisiana Small Business Development Center advisors will be available to meet individually with each business owner,” she added. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge.

Information about the newest SBA Business Recovery Center can be found below:

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

River Region Chamber of Commerce

390 Belle Terre Blvd.

LaPlace, LA 70068

Opens 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22

Mondays – Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the business center in LaPlace, the U.S. Small Business Administration also has representatives at these two other locations:

LAFOURCHE PARISH

South Louisiana Economic Council

Nicholls State University

322 Audubon Ave.

Thibodaux, LA 70310

Opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21

Mondays – Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Southeastern Louisiana Business Center

Small Business Development Center

1514 Martens Drive

Hammond, LA 70401

Opens 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23

Thursdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to any of the business centers, business owners can also apply online at USBA.

“SBA representatives will meet with each business owner to explain how an SBA disaster loan can help finance their recovery. They will answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each business owner complete their electronic loan application,” Garfield said.

Business owners should keep these two deadlines in mind:

The deadline to apply for property damage is Oct. 28, 2021

The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 31, 2022

You do not need to make an appointment and everything that is being offered at the SBA Business Recovery Center is free.