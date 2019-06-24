Casino deal could impact Shreveport/Bossier casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major merger in the casino world could have an impact in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Eldorado resorts announces today it has reached an agreement to purchase Caesars Entertainment for $17.3 billion.

Eldorado says the combined company will operate under the Caesars name.

Horseshoe Casino, which is owned by Caesars is the most profitable casino in Bossier City, while Eldorado is the most profitable casino in Shreveport.

No word yet if the company will sell off casinos in cities where they have two.

