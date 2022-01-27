(KTAL/KMSS) – January 27 is Chocolate Cake Day and there are plenty of places to find a variety of styles. Grocery stores, bakeries, and home bakers all offer their own versions of the sweet treat.
We put together a list of some local bakeries where you can fill your chocolate cake craving in Shreveport and Bossier City.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Julie Anne’s Bakery & Cafe
- Retro Baking Company
- Buttercups Cupcakes
- Cheesecakes And More
- Let Them Eat Cake
- Prep Cakes Bakery
- SmallCakes
- Lowder Baking Company
Some fun chocolate history:
For most of its existence chocolate was used in drinks, not for baking.
The Dover Post says a doctor and a chocolate maker invented chocolate cake in 1765 in a mill. They made a syrup by grinding cocoa beans and poured it into cake-shaped molds.
O. Duff and Sons created the first boxed cake mix in the 1920s.
The first Betty Crocker dry cake mixes were released in 1947.