(KTAL/KMSS) – January 27 is Chocolate Cake Day and there are plenty of places to find a variety of styles. Grocery stores, bakeries, and home bakers all offer their own versions of the sweet treat.

We put together a list of some local bakeries where you can fill your chocolate cake craving in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Some fun chocolate history:

For most of its existence chocolate was used in drinks, not for baking.

The Dover Post says a doctor and a chocolate maker invented chocolate cake in 1765 in a mill. They made a syrup by grinding cocoa beans and poured it into cake-shaped molds.

O. Duff and Sons created the first boxed cake mix in the 1920s.

The first Betty Crocker dry cake mixes were released in 1947.