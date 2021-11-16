Chick-fil-A won’t be open at all over Christmas weekend

TAMPA (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A customers looking for their fix over Christmas weekend this year will be sorely disappointed.

According to CNN, the popular chicken restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday, in addition to the day after.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen on Dec. 27.

Don’t worry though, Chick-fil-A fans you’ll be able to ring in 2022 with your favorite fast food, as the chain will be open on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.