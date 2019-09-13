China to lift punitive tariffs on US soybeans, pork

BEIJING (AP) — China will lift punitive tariffs imposed on U.S. soybeans and pork in a trade war with Washington, a state news agency said Friday, in a possible goodwill gesture ahead of negotiations.

The Xinhua News Agency, citing unidentified official sources, said soybeans, pork and some other farm goods will be exempt from tariff hikes. It gave no indication whether or when purchases might resume.

Phone calls to the commerce and finance ministries weren’t answered on Friday, a national holiday in China.

Beijing imposed tariffs of 25% on American farm goods and ordered importers to stop buying soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

A Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday that importers were asking American suppliers for prices of soybeans and pork. The spokesman did not say if they were planning to place orders.