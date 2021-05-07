City of Marshall offering small business grants

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall is offering grants to to local small businesses that had adapted their operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Marshall designated $138,536.00 of the COVID-19 funds to benefit our local small business owners.

As of May 1, 2021, the Marshall City Council has approved 36 Small Business Grant applications for a total of $89,948.40.

Later this month the council will consider approval of an additional three small business grants.

Qualifications for the grants include:

• Businesses must have been open and operating since January 1, 2020, and have 25 or fewer employees (with no minimum).

• Locally owned small business with a storefront or mobile food (vendor) operating inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas.

• Businesses must be sales-tax producing.

• The grant application must include paid receipts with an explanation of the purpose of the purchase.

Applications are available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours.

Business owners can also click here to apply.

For more information, please contact the Community & Economic Development Department at (903) 935-4456.