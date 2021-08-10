City of Shreveport announces new loan program for small business owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport, TruFund, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration has partnered together to announce a new loan program for small businesses.

The new Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) is available for regional businesses to access loans of up to $250,000.

According to city officials, the RLF will focus primarily on those businesses most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of support to recover, specifically those with 50 employees or less and with revenues of less than $3M.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 12 at the Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center at 717 Crockett Street. For more information, please visit here.

