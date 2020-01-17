Comcast, State Street rise; Gap, J.B. Hunt fall

Business
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Schlumberger Ltd., down 41 cents at $38.37.

The world’s largest oilfield services company reported surprisingly good profits and revenue for the fourth quarter.

First Horizon National Corp., up 71 cents at $17.27.

The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Progress Software Corp., up $1.52 at $49.07.

The business software maker’s fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

The Gap Inc., down 8 cents at $18.53.

The clothing and apparel retailer cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 18 cents at $4.47.

The owner of Men’s Wearhouse is selling its Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, down $5.08 at $114.68.

The trucking and logistics company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comcast Corp., up 63 cents at $47.50.

NBCUniversal is launching a new streaming service that will have a large part available for free.

State Street Corp., up $1.42 at $82.56.

The holding company for State Street Bank handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories