Fred’s closing 10 additional stores in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fred’s is closing several more of its locations around the ArkLaTex.

Fred’s announced on Friday it will be closing 129 additional stores this year. Ten of those stores are in the ArkLaTex, with six in northwest Louisiana.

Fred’s will be holding inventory clearance sales at the stores that are closing, as the company works to repay its debt and diversify its product selection.

Fred’s closing more local stores:

Arkansas

Dequeen: 808 W. Collin Raye Dr.

Nashville: 614 South Main St.

Louisiana

Arcadia: 1311 North Hazel St.

Benton: 5604 Hwy 3

Bossier City: 5590 Barksdale Blvd

Haughton: 1075 Hwy 80 E.

Homer: 902 W. Main St.

Ruston: 2019 Farmerville Hwy

Texas

Daingerfield: 218 Watson Blvd

Pittsburg: 113 North Greer Blvd

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.