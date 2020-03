SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Fred’s stores in Bossier City and Shreveport are among the 159 that are being closed due to underperforming sales.

The Memphis-based company said in a news release Thursday liquidation sales at those stores were beginning Thursday. The company’s 398 other discount stores will remain open.

The local stores that are closing are located at 5751 Shed Road in Bossier City and 5907 Old Mooringsport Road in Shreveport.