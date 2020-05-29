JCPenney to begin reopening stores next week

(CNN) – JC Penney says it’s reopening some of its stores, just two weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

The clothing retailer shut down brick-and-mortar locations due to COVID-19, but now as the U.S. begins to reopen, they plan to begin opening their stores.

JCPenney says it plans to have about 500 stores open again by Wednesday.

The company announced they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month as well as their plans to close about 200 stores this year.

