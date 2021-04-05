Job fair with more than 100 available positions to be held Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana and Jean Simpson Personnel Services have joined forces to hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill’s Pierremont Job Center, 8100 Jump Run.

More than 100 jobs are available and include everything from general labor, to maintenance, electrical, mechanical techs, assemblers, housekeepers, food & beverage/event staff to medical billing/coding, accounting clerks, administrative assistants, customer service representatives, receptionists/office assistance, inside/outside sales and more.