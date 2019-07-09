Kohl’s stores are now accepting Amazon returns

(NBC News) – Kohl’s is making it easier for Amazon shoppers to save time and money.

You can now return eligible items from Amazon at Kohl’s stores around the country.

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 stores in the contiguous US.

Just go to Amazon’s online return center, select the Kohl’s drop-off option to receive a special barcode, bring the items to a Kohl’s store, and they’ll take care of the rest.

