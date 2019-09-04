Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores

A Kroger grocery store sign sits above the entrance to the building in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(NBC News) – Kroger is asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

Kroger is also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.

“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, said in an emailed statement. “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

Click here for more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.