Kroger to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced Wednesday it will require all customers at all of its locations to wear a mask starting July 22.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

Kroger cited the “increase in COVID-19 cases across the country,” adding that the company is “committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

This announcement comes just hours after Walmart made the same decision to require customers to wear a mask starting July 20.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement: