Last-minute shopping? Here’s what time Walmart closes on Christmas Eve

(WHNT) — If you have waited until the last minute to get a Christmas gift, there’s only one more day to pick something up at Walmart or other big box stores.

According to RetailMeNot.com, all Walmart stores will close tomorrow, December 24, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The company will be closed completely on Christmas Day, December 25, and reopen Sunday, December 26 with regular hours.

Other big-box stores with limited Christmas Eve hours include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on December 20 through 23

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with curbside pickup available until 7 p.m. too

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: Open until 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kohl's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.