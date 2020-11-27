Local business owners prepare for Holiday Shopping Expo in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Black-owned businesses are preparing for a Holiday Expo scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place from 1-6:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building at the Four States Fair Grounds, 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR 71854.

According to Event Manager and CEO,of Jam Confection Co., LLC, DeJeune Kinchen, the event is an opportunity to network. There will be more than 15 businesses offering items like candles, clothes, and sweet treats.

“There are tons of black businesses here in our town, and they’re not as popular, you know people don’t really know about them they need a way to get their name out,” said Kinchen.

Businesses will be separated six feet apart with a direct walking path, a mask is required.

