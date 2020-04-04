Local essential business practicing social distancing to keep customers safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dollar Mania on Bert Kouns is making sure that they stay up to par with official mandates for essential businesses. They’ve started implementing social distancing procedures two weeks ago.

In a news conference Friday morning Caddo Parish Sheriff, Steve Prator stressed the importance for businesses being cooperative during this time to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“So when we talk about essential businesses, there are many many businesses that have complied. Willingly complied and I thank them so much for what they’ve done,” said Prator.

Only 10 people are allowed inside the local beauty supply store at a time. Multiple signs are plastered outside the storefront window to remind people to keep a 6 feet distance from each other. Jihad Awwad is an employee and usually leads the count of customers in the store.

“It’s been kind of hectic like letting people in and letting people out,” said Awwad, “We wanna make sure everybody stays 6 feet apart so everybody won’t catch any of the virus going around.”

The Bert Kouns Dollar Mania sells grooming and hygiene products, as well as hand sanitizer, masks, gloves. Customers can no longer sample the makeup products or try on the wigs that they sell. Layth Asmar is another employee and says they’re making sure they limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We just recommend that everybody stay safe and everybody be considerate,” said Asmar.

