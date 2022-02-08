SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Florists have to adapt to supply chain shortages ahead of this Valentine’s Day as flowers and supplies are more difficult to find.

With their biggest holiday of the year just around the corner, the right supplies needed to give the perfect gift are in short supply. Many of the most popular flowers are among the ones that are harder to get this year.

“We have definitely had a shortage of red roses. Absolutely, hydrangea’s are in much shorter supply than normal, Tulips, all the favs,” said Owner of Blossoms Fine Flowers Debbie Tindall. “Everything that people want. Unfortunately, this year is in a little bit of a shorter supply than normal.”

Tindall says basic supplies like vases, floral foam, and other shop necessities are also challenging to find this year. Despite the shortages, that doesn’t mean you won’t find something nice at Blossoms Fine Flowers in Shreveport.

Her message for shoppers in a rush for last-minute gifts is it’s important to shop locally.

“You can always find something wonderful for Valentine’s. We sell candy, we do stuffed animals, we can do single bud vases, triple bud vases, and on up to three dozen roses. So just anything someone may need, we are happy to do,” said Tindall. “The importance of shopping locally keeps us alive simply keeps us thriving and keeps our community happy.”