Louisiana celebrates annual ‘clean fuel’ leaders awards

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Clean Fuel (LCF) is kicking off the year by recognizing clean fuel leaders across the state—for their outstanding contributions their efforts to reduce transportation emission in the state. The private reception is held in Baton Rouge, annual reports are due March, 15.

Each year the LCF collects data from stakeholders who have committed to progressively reduced their petroleum uses to alternative methods including; biodiesel, natural gases electricity, ethanol, hydrogen, and propane.

“I am really excited by how the state has really been stepping up and getting very involved in Louisiana’s Clean Fuels from the Department of Natural Resources, to the Department of Environmental Air Quality, the governors new climate taskforce and from the community, and from businesses as well, said Executive Director, Louisiana Clean Fuels Ann Vail in on the LCF YouTube channel.ADVERTISING

LFC believes in reducing and emissions, energy, with alternative sources and protecting our beautiful state.

The data collected by the LCF is used to determined the awards that are given at the Annual Clean Fuel Leader awards.

Here are four ways to participate in the green fleets;

Survey:

The survey asks guiding questions for information about the amount and type of alternative fuels you have used, how many and what type of alternative fuel vehicles you own, and any alternative fuels or emissions-reducing projects you were involved with throughout 2021. START ANNUAL FLEET SURVEYSU Ag Center, College receives $50K from McBride Sisters Collection wines

2. Email or over the phone:

If you have a small fleet or not much has changed since 2020, we can verify your information based on last year’s data over the phone or via email. Schedule a time for a call with Ann or Tyler.

3. Spread Sheet:

Prefer spreadsheets? Fill in your 2021 information on our annual report spreadsheet instead. Email Tyler to request an updated version of the Annual Report spreadheet entry form.

New Green Fleets participation:

If you would like to participate in the Louisiana Green Fleets Program, you can submit Green Fleets data instead of Annual Report data. Participation in the Green Fleets Program requires more data from you but also makes your fleet eligible for Green Fleets Certification, which you can read more about at the link below.

LCF is a nonprofit that help public and private fleets and consumers implement clean transportation projects for 20 years. To learn more about LCF or to become a member visit, louisianacleanfuls.org