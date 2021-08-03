Louisiana Fish Fry sells for second time in less than three years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Fish Fry, headquartered on Plank Rd., has been sold for the second time in less than three years. MidOcean Partners is the latest company to acquire Baton Rouge-based business, for an undisclosed amount.

In 2018, the Pizzolato family sold Louisiana Fish Fry to private investment firm, Peak Rock. Under the leadership of Peak Rock, Louisiana Fish Fry expanded its employee base by more than 75% and opened new distribution facilities in an effort to help support demand, according to a release.

Louisiana Fish Fry, formally established in 1982, started with easy to prepare Cajun-inspired products. The commercial line began with fry mixes and then expanded to base mixes for Louisiana favorites like jambalaya and etouffée. Louisiana Fish Fry ultimately added sauces, marinades, spices and seasonings. Offerings are seen on grocery store shelves and used for commercial food services nationwide.

MidOcean Partners is a middle-market private equity firm focused on consumer and business service sectors, according to its website. The site says MidOcean is focused on U.S. companies valued between $100 and $500 million.