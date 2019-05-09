Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) - Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is crisscrossing the state to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.

During a visit to KTAL NBC 6, Nungesser said Louisiana had 51.3 million visitors in 2018, the seventh straight year that number has increased.

The week unites communities across the country to celebrate what travel means to jobs, economic growth, and quality of life for citizens. Along the way, Lt. Governor Nungesser will emphasize the tourism industry and the economic impact it has on Louisiana’s economy.

“Every year Louisiana attracts millions of visitors from across the globe to feed their soul. This translates into tax revenue for our state and, most importantly, means job creation. These visitors help make the tourism industry one of the top employers in the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser. “This week is a chance to celebrate the work of all of our tourism partners and showcase to legislators and stakeholders the need to prioritize the tourism industry to keep making this huge impact on the state.”

The theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is “Travel Matters,” highlighting the innumerable ways in which travel impacts culture and economy. Each day of National Travel and Tourism Week will celebrate a different facet of travel: the economy, new experiences, jobs, infrastructure, health benefits, hometown pride, and how travel strengthens families.

“Our continued success in attracting visitors to Louisiana requires coordinated teamwork between the Louisiana Office of Tourism and our tourism partners across the state,” said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “But it also requires the hard work of the people and partners that keep guests returning to our attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more. This week we have the opportunity to celebrate all of our amazing people that make Louisiana a great place to visit.”