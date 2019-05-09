Business

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) - Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is crisscrossing the state to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.

During a visit to KTAL NBC 6, Nungesser said Louisiana had 51.3 million visitors in 2018, the seventh straight year that number has increased. 

The week unites communities across the country to celebrate what travel means to jobs, economic growth, and quality of life for citizens. Along the way, Lt. Governor Nungesser will emphasize the tourism industry and the economic impact it has on Louisiana’s economy.

“Every year Louisiana attracts millions of visitors from across the globe to feed their soul. This translates into tax revenue for our state and, most importantly, means job creation. These visitors help make the tourism industry one of the top employers in the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser. “This week is a chance to celebrate the work of all of our tourism partners and showcase to legislators and stakeholders the need to prioritize the tourism industry to keep making this huge impact on the state.”

The theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is “Travel Matters,” highlighting the innumerable ways in which travel impacts culture and economy. Each day of National Travel and Tourism Week will celebrate a different facet of travel: the economy, new experiences, jobs, infrastructure, health benefits, hometown pride, and how travel strengthens families.

“Our continued success in attracting visitors to Louisiana requires coordinated teamwork between the Louisiana Office of Tourism and our tourism partners across the state,” said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “But it also requires the hard work of the people and partners that keep guests returning to our attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more. This week we have the opportunity to celebrate all of our amazing people that make Louisiana a great place to visit.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News