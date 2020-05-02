Louisiana Seafood Market shares their journey through COVID-19 as businesses slowly reopen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after Louisiana Seafood Market opened their doors to the general public, the coronavirus pandemic affected business after Gov. Edwards issued the Stay At Home order restricting customers inside restaurants.

“We kept everybody staffed. I took the money that I would make, that I would bring in myself, and I turned it over to make sure that the guy, and that the people we have working here stay working,” said Louisiana Seafood Market owner, Josh Morvant, “Because they have mouths to feed as well, and I wanted to keep this business running.”

Morvant says they never used any formal advertising with business, and wanted to use word of mouth advertising in order to get customers. After restaurants closed, he wanted to lend a helping hand to essential employees on the front lines.

“I think right now to date, we’re over a thousand meals donated to the community. We’ve done the hospitals, and the fire departments here located as well as police officers.”

Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan kicked off Friday with Louisiana restaurants officially reopening with restrictions, and Morvant is glad to see his customers seated outside the restaurant on the patio.

“I think we need to open businesses back up, and I think business owners need to be smart, but if people are I think they need to stay home. But people need to get out and start interacting again.”

