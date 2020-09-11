Major discount store to bring 500 new jobs to Marshall, job fair set for next week

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A major discount store is expanding and will soon bring 500 new jobs to the City of Marshall.

On Friday, the Marshall Economic Development Corporation announced that Channel Control Merchants, which owns and operates Dirt Cheap, the largest retailer of customer returns and marked out of stock merchandise in the U.S., will also bring $2 million of capital investment to the city.

The Marshall EDC Board of Directors agreed unanimously on Aug. 26 to support the project by providing $255,000 in incentives for investment in signage, job fair promotion, and employee retention through CCM’s Job Incentive Program.

The City Commission of Marshall unanimously approved the incentive agreement between Marshall EDC and CCM on Sept. 10.

Dirt Cheap will lease 325,000 square feet of a privately owned building at 2938 Brown Rd., to serve their retail outlets in Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southern Arkansas.

A retail outlet for Dirt Cheap that is open to the public will also be located on the property.

CCM SVP of Supply Chain Carl Daniels said, “The building size, proximity to the interstate, installed utilities, and assistance with meeting workforce and operational needs were critical in deciding to expand in Marshall. We are ready to start interviewing and hiring our team. We want to foster a strong relationship with Marshall EDC, the community and build a reputation as the best place to work in the area. We welcome the opportunity and look forward to growing a successful operation in a great community.”

Marshall EDC Board Chairman, Hal Cornish said, “The scope of this project in investment and employment, is a tremendous opportunity for Marshall, Texas. We are grateful that an existing privately owned warehouse could meet the space needs of this project. We anticipate the promotion of more private property and development that can adequately serve the needs of new and expanding businesses.”

The 667,125 SF distribution and warehouse center on Brown Rd. was a major private investment over time by local businessman Steve Carlile and his wife Penny.

President of Minglewood Properties, Ltd. Steve Carlile said, “We are looking forward to Channel Control Merchants beginning a long relationship with Marshall. Marshall Economic Development Corporation’s work to facilitate CCM’s decision in selecting Marshall was a critical part of the process. We believe this will be a big win for Marshall and its citizens.”

Marshall EDC Executive Director Donna Maisel, CEcD, reiterated how the project follows EDC goals and regulations while being able to assist individuals during the national and local unemployment recovery.

Maisel said, “Distribution aligns with Marshall’s key advantages of location and workforce as well as Marshall EDC’s objectives and statutory authority. Our organization was impressed with the company Job Incentive Program. Employees with little to no experience can gain employment quickly and increase their wages over time through established performance-based metrics. We believe this will assist new entrants to the workforce as well as many of those who have become unemployed due to COVID-19 shutdowns.”

Dirt Cheap plans to begin hiring employees immediately and start operations as soon as possible.

A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2938 Brown Rd. in Marshall.

Those who are unable to attend the job fair will be provided an additional date of Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to come to the first event.

Positions include:

Warehouse processing

Management

Security

Maintenance

Clerical

AP/Safety

Human Resources

Janitorial

Forklift operators

Truck drivers

Job applicants may also apply online at ilovedirtcheap.com/careers.

