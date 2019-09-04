Markets Right Now: Stocks hold onto gains, led by tech

Dallas Cowboys owner, and major stockholder of Comstock Resources Jerry Jones, with wife Gene, visits the New York Stock Exchange trading floor before ringing the opening bell, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The company is celebrating its $2.2 billion acquisition of Covey Park Energy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher at midday Wednesday, led by gains in Apple and other technology stocks.

Apple rose 1.3% and Intel gained 3.2%. Banks also showed strength as JPMorgan and Bank of America rose more than 1%.

Wall Street’s advance follows big gains in Asia as Hong Kong’s government withdrew a controversial extradition law that set off three months of protests there.

The S&P 500 rose 26 points, or 0.9%, to 2,932.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 214 points, or 0.8%, to 26,332. The Nasdaq rose 81, or 1%, to 7,955.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following big gains in Asia as Hong Kong’s government withdrew a controversial extradition law that set off three months of protests there.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest winners in early trading Wednesday. Texas Instruments rose 2.3% and United Technologies rose 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,928.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196, or 0.7%, to 26,316. The Nasdaq rose 73, or 0.9%, to 7,947.

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, soared 3.9%.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.