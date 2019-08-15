Markets Right Now: Stocks up early, day after big drop

Business
Posted: / Updated:
James Denaro, Anthony Rinaldi

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo specialists James Denaro, left, and Anthony Rinaldi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 67 points, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy. A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart may allay some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 5.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,851. The Dow gained 0.3%, to 25,543. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 7,788.

The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped slightly to 1.57% following a sharp decline Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss