The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

COVID-19 FAQ

FAQ

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

COVID-19 FAQ

FAQ

Marriott will require guests to wear masks in public spaces

Business
Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, MD. (AP) — Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel giant has required employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests.

Sorenson said health experts have made it clear that face coverings are one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Marriott is the largest chain to require masks; Hyatt Hotels also requires them for guests, and Hilton is planning to soon.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss