Marriott will require guests to wear masks in public spaces

BETHESDA, MD. (AP) — Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel giant has required employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests.

Sorenson said health experts have made it clear that face coverings are one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Marriott is the largest chain to require masks; Hyatt Hotels also requires them for guests, and Hilton is planning to soon.

