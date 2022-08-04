FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A beverage manufacturer and supplier in Florida has announced the release of a new energy drink that may appeal to thirsty Arkansans—it’s called “Hog Bite.”

According to a press release from MSP Inc., the beverage has “a hint of a citrus blend with added vitamins B6/B12, Taurine and comes packed with 116mg of caffeine per can.” The original flavor has 100 calories and the sugar-free option has five.

“For us to bring Hog Bite Energy Drink to the south and southeastern states is a natural fit,” says Daniel Rogers, VP of sales. “In addition, we know there are a lot of hog fans from sports, high school/college kids, hunters, bikers, and meat-lovers which makes Hog Bite stand out for consumers to try and love.”

The energy drink will initially be marketed throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Glidewell Distribution in Fort Smith will be the area distributor.