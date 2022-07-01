SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Business and government leaders cut the ribbon in a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a 15 million dollar economic development project at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Thursday morning.

Representatives of the Port, Red River Waterway Commission, and Louisiana DoTD celebrated the opening of a new 100,000-square-foot heavy load industrial warehouse. Leaders say the growth at the port will attract more investment and create jobs. Construction began in Oct 2019 and faced many challenges due to the pandemic.

“This is a huge day for us, to finally bring this project to completion and have our customer within it operating, creating jobs, moving more cargo through the port,” said Executive Port Director Eric England.

Two companies are currently using the space, Odyssey Logistics and Ternium USA.