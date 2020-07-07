SBCTB launches website to promote local Black-owned food businesses

Chef Hardette Harris, owner of Us Up North Kitchen in Shreveport, is one of many Black restaurant owners in Caddo and Bossier Parishes who are featured on a new website.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau announced Tuesday they have launched a new website promoting Black-owned food businesses in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

SBCTB says the website will have a general list of all Black-owned food businesses in the area.

The site was developed in partnership with Shreveport-based food and travel blogger Jada Durden, author of www.LovingThisLifeJada.com.

I saw a need to be able to identify these Black-owned businesses in order to be able to support them,” Durden said.



“So, I reached out to the Tourist Bureau and said ‘let’s get this website going.’ It’s been a collaborative partnership.”

Any owner or manager of a Black-owned food business located in Caddo or Bossier Parish may request that their business be listed on the new website at no charge.

To request a listing, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org and click the graphic that reads “Request a Listing.” When submitting a listing request, business owners should be certain to select “Yes” when asked if their business is Black-owned.

“Our community is home to many outstanding, Black-owned food businesses, many of which are also family-owned small businesses,” President of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Stacy Brown said.

Chef Hardette Harris, owner of Us Up North Kitchen in Shreveport, is one of many Black restaurant owners in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

“Especially in light of the many challenges currently facing small business owners, we want to do anything and everything that we can to support them.”

