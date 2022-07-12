SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Votes scheduled for Tuesday’s City Council meeting over two ordinances affecting Shreveport bars and businesses did not pass.

Multiple owners of bars and liquor stores spoke out against the ordinances. Councilman Jerry Bowman pulled his ordinance that would have required bars outside of downtown to close earlier.

There was a lot of debate over Councilman John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher’s ordinance that would remove the physical separation of hard liquor sales inside stores. It was brought to a vote but failed to pass.

Nickelson, Boucher, and Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted yes, and Council Members Jerry Bowman, Dr. Alan Jackson, and Tabatha Taylor voted no. Council President James Green had to abstain from voting because he was acting as Mayor Pro Tem.

Owners explained why they were against changing the laws.

“Shreveport, Louisiana doesn’t have a lot of import/export. We don’t do a lot of manufacturing. A large percent of our revenue, a large percent of what we have to offer is entertainment, gaming, food, and alcohol. Myself, and a lot of other bars that are here, and a lot of bar owners in downtown bring in a large percent of tourists that come into Shreveport to come see concerts. Because we have extended hours they come here over going to, staying east Texas or Monroe. Most of these people are not those that we’re having major issues with and problems with.”

Councilwoman Fuller also pulled her ordinance that would have required all bars, including downtown, to close at 2:00 a.m.