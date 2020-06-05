Shreveport JC Penney store on the list to close

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The JC Penney store in Shreveport is among the 154 stores the company will begin closing next week.

The store is located in the Regal Court Shopping Center on Youree Drive.

JC Penney said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.

Click here for the list of stores closing.

JC Penney filed for bankruptcy last month, and said it plans to close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

