SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport smoke shops say the new ban on Juul products says the measure is unneeded and government overreach.

The FDA ordered Juul labs to stop selling its e-cigarette products and remove them from store shelves Thursday. The order does not prevent consumers from possessing or using Juul products.

However, two store clerks say the ban won’t make much difference since not many people are buying Juul e-cigarettes, anyway.

“I don’t think people should be told what they can or can’t do because everybody that are buying them are 21 and older,” says Discount Tobacco Outlet clerk Donna Jones.

Jones says she has seen a decrease in the product in the last few years, adding it could be because Juul e-cigarettes “went out of style.” She says younger customers prefer to purchase flavored vapes.

Another store clerk at Vapes R US says people are seeking other alternatives. Asher Parrich says Juul products have gone out of style, and customers are purchasing more dispensable vapes.

“A few people may get upset because there is the occasional few people that come here and get it, but I think for the most part it’s gonna be too effective,” he says.

The FDA says Juul’s products lacked evidence that the chemicals used would be “appropriate for the protection of public health.” Still, Jones thinks everyone should have a choice.

“Why can’t we make our own decisions on what we smoke and what we don’t,” she says.