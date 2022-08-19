BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Feedback on SporTran’s new six-month bus route trial is giving them a better picture of the community’s needs.

The new fixed-bus schedule began in mid-June. It came as an agreement between the City of Shreveport and Bossier City to find which ones were most necessary.

Now that it’s been nearly two months since the trial began, SporTran’s Director of Communications, Leslie Peck, says the test runs have been going well.

“It’s going great. It started June 13, so we’re right at about two months. Going from June to July and Early August. So, we’re very excited and getting really good feedback from the riders,” said Peck.

Peck said the ridership has doubled since these new stops have been in place. The new locations are Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, and Parkway High School.

She says there’s been a trend in ridership at stops close to shopping centers, unlike others.

“Because we have people coming into Shreveport for work. We have people that live in the South Bossier neighborhood that are going to the store to get their groceries. So those are going to be the most utilized.”

Over the past two months, SporTran riders have been able to voice their opinions on the latest routes in South Bossier.

“They would like to see extended hours and possibly adding weekend hours. So that’s another thing we’re taking into consideration and looking at for the life of this route,” said SporTran officials.

The fixed SporTran Routes run Monday through Friday.