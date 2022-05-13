SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – SPAR has a plan to repurpose the Stageworks venue into an arena hosting sporting events.

City officials confirmed Friday that the renovated venue would be capable of hosting basketball, volleyball, and cheer competitions. Officials are hoping the facility will generate tax dollars from tourists, as well as bring in rental revenue.

Construction is expected to start soon but the city has not confirmed an exact timeline.

Expo Hall was the city’s main building for hosting large events until the opening of the Shreveport Convention Center in 2006. It was then converted into a soundstage. However, the building has been mostly vacant for nearly six years, used only to house a portion of the Shreveport Police Department.