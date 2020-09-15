Starbucks is coming to Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall residents will soon have a new place to grab a cup of coffee.

Richard Henson, with Henson Property Group LLC, announced Tuesday that he is building a Starbucks at at the northeast corner of Hwy 59 and East Houston St.

Henson said, “This is my second national tenant to build in this community as I see Marshall is poised for growth.”

Henson sees Starbucks is in a position for success with a prime Highway 59 location, two four-year universities, a state technical college, and a junior college.

Director of Community and Economic Development Wes Morrison “We are excited with the location that Mr. Henson has selected, and believe it will further drive commercial development along the Highway 59 corridor.”

City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “We are very pleased with the results of the city’s commercial, economic development focus. I said early on, the key element to improving Marshall is growing the tax base, and it’s happening.”

