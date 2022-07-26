AUSTIN (KXAN) — Electric automaker Tesla filed trademarks last week for another logo that shows off the state of Texas, according to online records with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

During April’s grand opening party for the Travis County factory, you may remember the party’s branding sported a neon outline of the shape of Texas with the words “Cyber Rodeo” and “Giga Texas” inside.

Cyber Rodeo

“Cyber Roundup” trademark filing from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website (Screenshot)

The new July 19 trademark filings show Tesla’s looking to reuse the design, but this time with the words “Cyber Roundup” inside.

“The mark consists of a stylized outline of the U.S. state of Texas with the words CYBER ROUNDUP in stylized font in the center of the design,” the description for one of the filings reads.

The filings show the new logo could be used for “providing information in the fields of electric cars and energy products” as well as “Clothing; t-shirts; shirts; hats; socks; jackets; sweaters.”

Tesla blogs theorize the logo will be used for the launch of the long-awaited Cybertruck model, which was unveiled in 2019.

In January, Tesla said the Cybertruck model was in the development phase. Plans are for the truck to be produced at Giga Texas, along with the Model Y.