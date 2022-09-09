TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – You can’t get to Houston anymore, but you can fly to Dallas comfortably. American Airlines, which offers flights to Dallas from Texarkana, will be upgrading the size of its aircraft.

Airport Real Estate Manager Tyler Brown says the new plane will have an additional 15 seats and add a new first-class option. He says the extra 15 seats on American flights will make up for the loss in travelers since United stopped offering direct flights to Houston. The new aircraft will also provide more headroom, legroom, and overhead bin storage.

“Dallas has always been a good market for us. American, throughout the year, has been doing really well. Their flights have been leaving near full,” said Brown.

The upgraded and additional flights will be available in time for the holiday season.

“As we approach the winter schedule, they typically will add additional flights through the winter. But this year, with the pilot shortage, they’re just going to upgrade the size of the aircraft itself and stay around 3-4 flights a day.”

Brown says the flights on the new aircraft will begin on October 6th.