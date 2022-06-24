TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Main Street Texarkana received national recognition for the organization’s strong performance, commitment to economic development, and community revitalization.

The National Main Street Center provides accreditation to more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities that share a commitment to creating high-quality places and building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

Main Street Texarkana Executive Director Ina McDowell says the national recognition makes them eligible for specific grants for downtown projects.

“Just having this recognition at the national and state level is so important. It is important for tourism, and it is important for new investors downtown. Just our overall economic development for the City of Texarkana,” McDowell said.

Main Street Texarkana recently received more than $20,000 in grants for downtown projects.