Texas Gov. Abbott makes ‘economic announcement’ on Tuesday

Flags of the Samsung company wave in front of a fairground entrance of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to announce an “economic announcement” from his mansion in downtown Austin.

The governor’s office didn’t elaborate on what will be announced, but it’s widely speculated the event may confirm reports of a $17 billion Samsung chipmaking plant coming to Taylor in Williamson County.

The plant was reported Monday by The Wall Street Journal, but has yet to be confirmed by the City of Taylor or Samsung. Other economic updates will also possibly be announced.

